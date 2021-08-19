Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $279.02 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $284.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

