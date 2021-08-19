Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNA opened at $220.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.75. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $138.94 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.67.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

