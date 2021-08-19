Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $2,453,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

STLD stock opened at $69.24 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

