Fiverr International (FVRR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

8/16/2021 – Fiverr International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

8/9/2021 – Fiverr International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

8/6/2021 – Fiverr International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Fiverr International had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $300.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Fiverr International had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $296.00 to $257.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Fiverr International had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:FVRR traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.38. 582,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,590. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $103.13 and a 12-month high of $336.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -146.71 and a beta of 2.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. Fiverr International’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter worth $34,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter worth $42,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter worth $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 20,200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 76.9% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

