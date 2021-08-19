FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Given New $319.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $319.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FLT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $258.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

