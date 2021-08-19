FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.350-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.800-$13.000 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $318.00.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of FLT stock traded down $3.31 on Thursday, reaching $255.15. The stock had a trading volume of 556,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $214.88 and a 12 month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.