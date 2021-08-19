FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.350-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.800-$13.000 EPS.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $318.00.
Shares of FLT stock traded down $3.31 on Thursday, reaching $255.15. The stock had a trading volume of 556,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $214.88 and a 12 month high of $295.36.
About FLEETCOR Technologies
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.
