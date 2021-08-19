Fletcher Building Limited (ASX:FBU) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Fletcher Building Limited (ASX:FBU) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1454 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Fletcher Building’s previous final dividend of $0.12.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.42.

Get Fletcher Building alerts:

Fletcher Building Company Profile

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Steel, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher Building Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher Building and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.