FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ASET opened at $33.00 on Thursday. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2,250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $590,000.

