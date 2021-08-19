Florin Court Capital LLP Increases Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Florin Court Capital LLP increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 82.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF accounts for 1.1% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYT. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 99.7% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IYT traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $253.32. 141,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.16.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

