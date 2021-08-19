Florin Court Capital LLP Purchases Shares of 7,851 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,135.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.07. 28,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,149. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.20 and a 1-year high of $152.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.36.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

