Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $165.47 Million Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 541.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 600,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506,879 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $165,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,891,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,289,000 after acquiring an additional 841,140 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,024,000 after acquiring an additional 552,550 shares during the last quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,366,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,028,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,588,000 after acquiring an additional 232,536 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. UBS Group raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.48.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $205.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of -102.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $204.51 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.63.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

