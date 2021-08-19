Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $23.78 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Flossbach Von Storch AG trimmed its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,226 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 312,887 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $23,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of HDB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.07. 9,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.