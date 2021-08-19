Flossbach Von Storch AG Purchases 14,000 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $12,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.7% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 21.5% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 107.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 339,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after acquiring an additional 176,180 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,547. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.30. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.10.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.