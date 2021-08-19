Flossbach Von Storch AG Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Flossbach Von Storch AG cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,755,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,002,355 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.4% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 0.31% of Philip Morris International worth $471,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.0% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 96.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 152,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.84. The company had a trading volume of 36,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,712. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.38. The firm has a market cap of $157.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $103.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

