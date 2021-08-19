Flossbach Von Storch AG Sells 44,072 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,050,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 44,072 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 2.2% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $741,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,440,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,079,729,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,342,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,052,702,000 after buying an additional 185,542 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $917,753,000 after buying an additional 532,999 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.9% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,221,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $783,249,000 after buying an additional 92,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,770,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $673,747,000 after buying an additional 36,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $248.15. 21,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,624. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.73.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,309 shares of company stock worth $320,395 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

