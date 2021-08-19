Flow Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.29 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, Flow has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Flow coin can now be purchased for about $22.64 or 0.00048035 BTC on exchanges. Flow has a market cap of $1.29 billion and $175.81 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00056641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.91 or 0.00144056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.16 or 0.00150947 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,151.76 or 1.00021150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.54 or 0.00911166 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,138.23 or 0.06656998 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 57,064,824 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

