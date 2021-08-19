FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.960-$2.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.44 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.540-$6.940 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.50. The company had a trading volume of 28,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. FMC has a one year low of $90.42 and a one year high of $123.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.31.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. Equities research analysts predict that FMC will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.93.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.