Foot Locker (FL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 20th. Analysts expect Foot Locker to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Foot Locker to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $53.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.62. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FL. Citigroup upped their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.23.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $4,071,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.