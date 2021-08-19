Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Raised to $68.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.23.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

FL stock opened at $53.71 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $4,071,187.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $229,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Foot Locker by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.