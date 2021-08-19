Founders Financial Alliance LLC Acquires 275 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 382,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after buying an additional 101,360 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,089,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 105,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 33,538 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 60,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $51.88 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

