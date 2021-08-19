Founders Financial Alliance LLC Boosts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $321.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $303.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $335.67.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.45.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

