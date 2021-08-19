Founders Financial Alliance LLC Buys Shares of 8,469 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,695 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,372 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,261,000 after acquiring an additional 715,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,714,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,006,000 after buying an additional 356,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.68. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

