Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $115,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 281,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,061,000 after buying an additional 18,752 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $980,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $129.10 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $130.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.58.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.