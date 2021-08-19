Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $34.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.41. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

In related news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,300,000 after buying an additional 584,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,017,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,962,000 after buying an additional 249,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,449,000 after buying an additional 119,921 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,621,000 after buying an additional 814,428 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,944,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,682,000 after buying an additional 264,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

