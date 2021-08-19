Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) PT Raised to $45.00 at Barrington Research

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barrington Research from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE FC remained flat at $$36.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 54,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,699. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.09. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $520.27 million, a PE ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.75.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. Analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the second quarter worth $224,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

