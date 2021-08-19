Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Freeline Therapeutics stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.67.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRLN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeline Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.