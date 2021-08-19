freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 131,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS FRTAF opened at $24.24 on Thursday. freenet has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

FRTAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

