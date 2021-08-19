FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Acquires $115,550.00 in Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $115,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FSK opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.65. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

