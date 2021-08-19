FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Holdings Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $9,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 13.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

In related news, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $115,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FSK opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.65.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

