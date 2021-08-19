FUD.finance Price Up 1% Over Last Week (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded 1% higher against the dollar. FUD.finance has a market capitalization of $213,473.36 and $336.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUD.finance coin can now be purchased for about $9.04 or 0.00019137 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FUD.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.00 or 0.00872356 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00047434 BTC.

FUD.finance Coin Profile

FUD.finance (FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUD.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUD.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.