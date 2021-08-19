Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 506,800 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 746,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of BHAT stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.79. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 123,693 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; Â’Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

