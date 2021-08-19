Furucombo Price Reaches $0.48 on Exchanges (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $431,525.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001047 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Furucombo has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00055645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00146251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00149270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,883.53 or 1.00407470 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $421.52 or 0.00922413 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.48 or 0.00721003 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

