FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Hits New 12-Month High at $490.00

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 490 ($6.40) and last traded at GBX 481 ($6.28), with a volume of 14914 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($6.27).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 439.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of £554.14 million and a PE ratio of 41.67.

FW Thorpe Company Profile (LON:TFW)

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

