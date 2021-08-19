FY2021 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Boosted by Raymond James

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for New Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.

New Gold stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. New Gold has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.96.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in New Gold by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $464,000. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in New Gold by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 28,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Gold by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 39,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

