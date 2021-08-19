FY2021 EPS Estimates for Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Lowered by Analyst

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nkarta in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.62) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.50). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Nkarta’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.11) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Nkarta stock opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -15.70. Nkarta has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $79.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.10.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06).

In other Nkarta news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $101,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $226,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,140 shares of company stock worth $906,530 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Nkarta during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

