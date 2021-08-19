FY2023 EPS Estimates for HLS Therapeutics Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HLS Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.56. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

TSE HLS opened at C$17.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.13. The firm has a market cap of C$543.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HLS Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$13.35 and a 1 year high of C$21.76.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$18.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.33 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. HLS Therapeutics’s payout ratio is currently -24.55%.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

