FY2023 EPS Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.75.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

NYSE SPR opened at $40.28 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 686.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 723,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,120,000 after acquiring an additional 631,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Grove Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

