Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.39

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 297426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $2.60 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Monday, July 26th. Nomura upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $29.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.80.

The company has a market cap of $611.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $296.15 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 96.40% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. Research analysts predict that Gaotu Techedu Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

