GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

GCMG traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.89. 427,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,302. GCM Grosvenor has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.31.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCMG. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

