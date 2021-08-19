GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.60 EPS

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60), Fidelity Earnings reports. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GDS stock opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -62.99 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. GDS has a 52 week low of $49.88 and a 52 week high of $116.76.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

