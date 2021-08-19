GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.60 EPS

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60), Fidelity Earnings reports. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. GDS has a 12 month low of $49.88 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.99 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie dropped their target price on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

