GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Down 5.4% After Earnings Miss

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s share price fell 5.4% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $50.90 and last traded at $52.86. 16,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,500,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.89.

The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

GDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie reduced their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter valued at $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 69.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 55.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -62.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.88.

About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

