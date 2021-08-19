GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) vs. OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Critical Comparison

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

GDS has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GDS and OneConnect Financial Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GDS $879.54 million 10.69 -$97.38 million ($0.72) -69.86 OneConnect Financial Technology $480.04 million 3.32 -$196.14 million ($0.55) -7.44

GDS has higher revenue and earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology. GDS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneConnect Financial Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.1% of GDS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GDS and OneConnect Financial Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GDS -14.32% -5.18% -1.93% OneConnect Financial Technology -35.89% -26.05% -13.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GDS and OneConnect Financial Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GDS 0 2 5 1 2.88 OneConnect Financial Technology 0 1 4 0 2.80

GDS currently has a consensus target price of $96.33, suggesting a potential upside of 91.52%. OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 303.42%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than GDS.

Summary

GDS beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. The company has a strategic partnership with GIC Private Limited to develop and operate hyperscale build-to-suit data centers in China. GDS Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions. The company also operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; Gamma O, an open API platform-as-a-service for reusable financial technology components and integrations; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it provides technology infrastructure, such as data management and cloud services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and asset management. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

