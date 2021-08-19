General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,112 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 15.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 11.1% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 27.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 12.8% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.1% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

NYSE GIS opened at $59.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.79. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.