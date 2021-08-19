General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 554,603 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,854 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in General Motors were worth $32,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth about $205,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 379.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 396.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 48.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus increased their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.41.

NYSE GM traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.64. 225,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,905,170. The firm has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.10. General Motors has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

