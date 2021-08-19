General Motors (NYSE:GM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.400-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.41.

Shares of GM traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,784,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,927,092. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Motors stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

