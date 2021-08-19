Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will post $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings. Genpact posted sales of $935.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $3.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on G shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE G traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.98. 8,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,466. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. Genpact has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,625 shares of company stock worth $6,589,224 in the last three months. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,902,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,884,000 after acquiring an additional 336,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,636,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228,091 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,048,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,217,000 after acquiring an additional 131,501 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Genpact by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,669,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,569,000 after buying an additional 989,107 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Genpact by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after buying an additional 2,139,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

