Genus (LON:GNS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5,900.00

Genus plc (LON:GNS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,900 ($77.08) and last traded at GBX 5,895 ($77.02), with a volume of 5706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,840 ($76.30).

GNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,630 ($73.56) target price on shares of Genus in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,518.57 ($72.10).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,327.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

