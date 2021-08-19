GeoCoin Price Tops $0.35 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 19th. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000782 BTC on exchanges. GeoCoin has a market cap of $1.12 million and $1,565.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00058713 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.44 or 0.00372216 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,060.50 or 0.99575709 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00041450 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00074557 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GEO is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.