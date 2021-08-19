Georgia R. Nelson Acquires 3,000 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Director Georgia R. Nelson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.70 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE BLL traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.50. 2,538,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,682. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.43. Ball Co. has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $102.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Ball by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,691,000 after buying an additional 2,828,067 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ball by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,256 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ball by 1,030.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,758,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,533 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth $108,181,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Longbow Research started coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.69.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

